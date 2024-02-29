Unable to reach exam centre on time, student ends life in Telangana

An Intermediate second-year student, who was ''not able'' to reach the examination centre on time allegedly committed suicide by jumping into an irrigation project in Adilabad district on Thursday, police said.

The 17-year-old student, belonging to Mangurla village of the district, was to appear for a paper during the ongoing Intermediate year-end exams and reached Adilabad town by 9.15 am, they said.

The candidates writing the exam were supposed to reach and occupy their seat in the examination hall by 8.30 am. The exam was to be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The Intermediate Board implements a rule of not allowing the students for examinations even if they are late by one minute. At around 9.30 am, the student left for his village but he allegedly jumped into the irrigation project while on his way back home and drowned, police said. Asked on reports that the student was denied entry into the examination hall for being late, police said the student did not go to the exam centre itself as he had reached Adilabad late.

The body was retrieved, police said adding a suicide note purportedly written by the student said he resorted to the extreme step as he was late for the exam and he missed an exam for the first time in his life.

In the heart-wrenching letter addressed to his father, the boy expressed deep anguish and apologised for allegedly not being able to do anything for him, though his father had done a lot to him.

A case was registered. Probe is on.

