Sonowal lays foundation of second ayurvedic college in Assam

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation of the second ayurvedic college of Assam at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district.

He pointed out that Assam was getting its second ayurvedic college after a gap of 76 years.

Sonowal also laid the foundation of two 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa through the virtual mode, an official release said.

"Assam, with a complex and dynamic flora, has a rich history of local traditional medicines, which has healed generations. For more than seven decades, most of which was ruled by the Congress, this unique offering and heritage of Assam was ignored," Sonowal said on the occasion. The AYUSH minister maintained that this sector was provided scope for development under the Narendra Modi-led government.

Sonowal asserted that the central government is committed to build a robust healthcare delivery system in the country, which is rich with integrated modern and traditional forms of medicine, aimed at holistic care of people.

He asserted that Assam has been reaping benefits under the present dispensation, while taking a swipe at the previous Congress governments, claiming that those had neglected traditional forms of medicines.

The new ayurvedic college will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

It will have an intake capacity of 100 students for the undergraduate course (BAMS). Provisions have been made to start the postgraduate courses later on, the release said.

The campus will also have a herbal garden along with a manufacturing unit of ayurvedic medicines.

The 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa will be developed at an investment of Rs 30 crore.

