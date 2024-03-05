14 trainee police sub-inspectors arrested in Rajasthan in recruitment exam paper leak case

Fourteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors were arrested on Tuesday over a 2021 paper leak case connected to the recruitment exam they cleared, officials said.

They said sixteen probationary sub-inspectors were detained in connection with the case and an FIR was filed against 40 people in total.

At the Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters here to discuss the paper leak of the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination held in 2021, Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the number of fraudulently recruited candidates for the SI position could reach 300.

''I will talk with the government to cancel the examination,'' he added.

Meena also claimed that he was in possession of documents and evidence that indicate the involvement of certain individuals within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in the paper leaks.

''The figure of those (fraudulently) selected as sub-inspectors may range from 250 to 300. These individuals will be removed and possibly replaced with new recruits. No action will be taken against those who are innocent,'' Meena told reporters.

The minister alleged that the previous government recruited 50 per cent fake candidates. He instructed the SOG to review the videography stored in the RPSC office to obtain information on fake candidates.

Talking to reporters, Meena accused the RAS topper of being selected through fraudulent means during the previous Congress government rule.

Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) V K Singh said 14 out of 16 sub-inspectors currently undergoing probation have been arrested in the paper leak case.

He said the centre superintendent at the time of the examination Rajesh Khandelwal has also been arrested for his involvement and an invigilator at the examination centre is wanted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)