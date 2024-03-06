BJP govt has inclusive approach to development: Adityanath at event in SP leader Akhilesh's hometown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed block at the UP Medical Sciences University in opposition Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's hometown Safai and stressed that the BJP government had an inclusive approach to development. Adityanath paid tributes to SP founder and former chief minister, the late, Mulayam Singh Yadav and credited him for the construction of the university but said its inauguration was merely symbolic, marked by the breaking of a coconut. An allocation of only a nominal sum of Rs 1 lakh was made despite the requirement being of Rs 500 crore, the chief minister said.

Besides inaugurating the 500-bed super-specialty block in Safai in Etawah, he also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 37 development projects worth Rs 147 crores in district. Underscoring the importance of inclusive development with benefits of schemes reaching every person without discrimination, the chief minister said there is no room for ''pick and choose approach'' in the double-engine government as this obstructs development and tarnishes image of society. The BJP uses the term double engine to describe its governments both at the Centre and a state. Recalling an anecdote about Etawah, Adityanath said once his scheduled travel from Kanpur to Agra at night was cancelled by police officials on the pretext that it could be risky. But now there is no longer any fear in these cities, he said.

''Previously, the mere names of Saifai and Etawah were enough to scare a person. However, today youths from all over the country are coming here to study medicine,'' he said.

The chief minister asked doctors of the university of Medical Sciences to attend to as many patients as possible and that every patient provides a new learning experience for the doctor.

Adityanath described the university as a ''mini India'', saying students from across the country are coming to study here. On the occasion, the chief minister presented appointment letters to candidates selected in the Uttar Pradesh Medical Sciences University. The recipients included Amar Pandey from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh and Adil Ayub of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. They were appointed as technical assistants in the cardiology department. Accusing the previous government of not accepting an offer of 150 cardiac vans from Prime Minister Modi in 2014, he said when his government came into power in 2017, the state received 150 advanced life support ambulances within a month, followed by an additional 100 ambulances.

Subsequently, four advanced life support ambulances were provided in each district, benefiting thousands of people, he said.

