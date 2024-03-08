Left Menu

Poshan Pakhwada to kick off on March 9, focus on nutrition and health

Updated: 08-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:13 IST
Poshan Pakhwada to kick off on March 9, focus on nutrition and health
The Poshan Pakhwada - 2024 will start on Saturday and run till March 23 with an aim to promote activities focused on nutrition, health and early childhood care.

According to a statement by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, this year's Poshan Pakhwada will revolve around three main themes -- ''Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi'', ''Tribal, Traditional, Regional & Local Dietary Practices'' and ''Health of Pregnant Women & Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices''.

''Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi'' emphasises the importance of early childhood care and education for better overall development while ''Tribal, Traditional, Regional & Local Dietary Practices'' look into the significance of various dietary traditions in ensuring adequate nutrition.

''Health of Pregnant Women & Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices'' focus on the well-being of expectant mothers and promoting proper feeding practices for infants and young children.

In addition, states, Union Territories and partner ministries/departments will conduct sensitisation activities covering other vital areas such as improving nutrition through Mission LiFE, promoting sustainable food systems by advocating for millets and encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles through Ayush practices, the statement said.

The Poshan Pakhwada initiative has gained momentum since its inception with more than four crore sensitisation activities reported during the last edition in March-April 2023, the ministry said.

Since the launch of POSHAN Abhiyaan in 2018, Poshan Pakhwada and Poshan Maah have become annual fixtures, aimed at fostering nutrition-linked behavioral changes at both individual and community levels.

