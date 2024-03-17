Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 17:02 IST
India on Sunday said that the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence at a university in Ahmedabad in which two foreign students sustained injuries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.

''An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators,'' he said on 'X'.

''Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention,'' he said.

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, the incident occurred on Saturday night when some 20-25 people entered a hostel premises of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad ''and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulted them and hurled stones''.

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- were hospitalised, the police said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Malik said.

There are around 300 international students enrolled at the university including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said.

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said All those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).

