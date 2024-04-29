US military says it engaged five unmanned drones over Red Sea
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 07:27 IST
The U.S. military said on Sunday it had engaged five unmanned drones over the Red Sea that "presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region."
U.S. Central Command did not say in the statement if the drones were destroyed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German coalition agrees more flexible climate protection law
Asian American Republican Coalition endorses former president Donald Trump in Nov election
German coalition agrees more flexible climate protection law
German coalition agrees new flexible climate protection law
Iran navy escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea, commander says