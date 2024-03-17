Jharkhand: Ruckus in two centres over paper leak allegation in JPSC prelims, govt rejects claim

A section of job aspirants created a ruckus in two examination centres in Chatra and Jamtara districts on Sunday, alleging that the question paper of the Jharkhand PSC's prelims was leaked.

The government, however, rejected the allegations, stating that the JPSC preliminary examination was conducted according to the rules.

A section of candidates who appeared for the examination at the Upendranath Verma Inter College in Chatra alleged that the seal of the question paper was broken at the principal's office before the schedule.

Alleging paper leak, they created a ruckus.

On getting to know about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap and SP Vikas Pandey went to the centre.

Additional Collector Arvind Kumar, the exam's nodal officer, said the allegations of the paper leak were baseless.

About a dozen aspirants in an examination hall were creating a ruckus, he said, adding that it went peacefully in the eight other halls of the centre.

A section of aspirants at JJS College in Jamtara's Mihijam also created a ruckus, alleging paper leak. They claimed that the question paper of General Studies was opened before it reached the examination hall.

A purported video also went viral in which students are being seen writing papers outside the examination hall.

Deputy Commissioner Kumud Sahay and Sub-Divisional Officer Anant Kumar visited the centre after receiving information about the incident.

Kumar said that there was no possibility of a paper leak but the allegations will be investigated.

Jamtara administration has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the viral video.

''Today, on March 17, 2024, the matter of viral video related to JPSC (PT) examination has come to our notice. An SIT team led by deputy development commission Niranjan Kumar has been formed. The probe team has been asked to immediately investigate the authenticity of the video and submit the report,'' Jamtara DC wrote on X.

JPSC examination controller Asim Kispotta said they were yet to receive any report in this regard from districts.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Amar Bauri on Sunday sought a detailed investigation into the allegations of the students.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto termed the allegation of paper leak as serious and worrying.

Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU) demanded cancellation of the prelims and action against the culprits. ''The examination is being conducted for 252 posts and around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the prelims, which was conducted in two sittings. Unfortunately, it came to controversy from the very first sitting. We demand cancellation of the examination,'' JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said.

In January, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination was cancelled as the question paper was leaked hours before the test.

