At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, medical officials say

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-04-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 04:22 IST
Israeli air strikes on three houses in Rafah killed 13 people and wounded many others, medics said on Monday.

Hamas media outlets put the death toll at 15 people.

