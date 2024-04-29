At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, medical officials say
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-04-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 04:22 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Israeli air strikes on three houses in Rafah killed 13 people and wounded many others, medics said on Monday.
Hamas media outlets put the death toll at 15 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- israel
- air strikes
- rafah
- palestinians
- hamas
- gaza
- middle east
- conflict
- violence
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran ally Venezuela follows 'worrying events' in Middle East
Israel says Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal
Pope Francis calls for halt to 'spiral of violence' in Middle East
Pope Francis urges end to 'spiral of violence' in Middle East
Iran's attack on Israel stirs admiration among Gaza Palestinians