Teacher shot dead by head constable following confrontation in UP

Prakash shot at Kumar using his service weapon, the officer said. The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said.The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable. All others present in the vehicle have been taken into custody for questioning, he said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher was shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable following a confrontation in the Civil Lines area here, an official said on Monday.

The deceased -- Dharmendra Kumar -- was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought Uttar Pradesh Board examination copies to the local SD Inter college here, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Parjapat said.

It included one more teacher and two class four employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi, he added.

The two teams from the education department and Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place on Sunday night, he said.

Kumar had a confrontation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle. Prakash shot at Kumar using his service weapon, the officer said. The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable. All others present in the vehicle have been taken into custody for questioning, he said.

