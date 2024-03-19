Left Menu

Gujarat University attack incident shows we are not fully aware of our traditions: Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said incidents like the attack on foreign students allegedly for offering namaz in the Gujarat Universitys hostel block indicate people of the country are still not fully aware of its traditions and cultural heritage.Khan made the remarks while talking to reporters on Monday at the Central University of Gujarat in Gandhinagar where he was invited to speak in a national conference on Indian Knowledge Tradition.Queried on the attack, he said, Such incidents indicate we are still not fully aware of our own traditions and cultural heritage.

Updated: 19-03-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 08:24 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said incidents like the attack on foreign students allegedly for offering namaz in the Gujarat University's hostel block indicate people of the country are still not fully aware of its traditions and cultural heritage.

Khan made the remarks while talking to reporters on Monday at the Central University of Gujarat in Gandhinagar where he was invited to speak in a national conference on 'Indian Knowledge Tradition'.

Queried on the attack, he said, ''Such incidents indicate we are still not fully aware of our own traditions and cultural heritage. Conferences like this will help us in understanding what our traditions are.'' In his address, Khan said though people follow different faiths and traditions, they are ultimately united by their soul.

''We all might be having different ways of expressing our devotion. My language, skin colour as well as customs and traditions may also differ from yours. Still, we all are united by our soul, that is what the Indian knowledge tradition teaches us,'' he said.

On the occasion, Khan recited several slokas and verses from the Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita, and told the audience that majority of the scholars India has produced were ''saints''.

Quoting the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Khan said a knowledgeable person is one who will always find unity hidden behind the visible diversity in society.

Citing Swami Ranganathananda, Khan said though the Indian civilisation was known for its knowledge system, it became ''vulnerable and conquerable'' because those with immense knowledge had stopped sharing it with the masses.

Around two dozen people allegedly barged into the government-run Gujarat University's hostel in Ahmedabad on Saturday night and raised an objection to students from foreign countries offering namaz near the facility block where they stayed, according to the police.

Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident, police earlier said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified assailants, and nine teams were formed to conduct a probe into the incident. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Monday.

