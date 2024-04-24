Left Menu

Five Indian Fishermen Reunited with Families after Release from Sri Lanka

5 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters were repatriated to India. This issue is contentious in India-Sri Lanka relations, with Lankan Navy personnel firing at Indian fishermen and seizing their boats for alleged illegal entry. The Navy has detained 23 Indian trawlers and 178 fishermen in 2024. 19 Indian fishermen were repatriated on April 3. The Palk Strait, a rich fishing ground, sees arrests for inadvertent trespassing. In 2023, 240 Indian fishermen and 35 trawlers were arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters were on Wednesday repatriated to India.

''Five Indian fishermen have been safely repatriated from Sri Lanka and will reach India later this evening,'' the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, 19 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were repatriated to India, the Indian High Commission said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Navy has so far held 23 Indian trawlers and 178 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters thus far in 2024, and handed them over to authorities for legal action, the Sri Lankan Navy late last month confirmed in a statement.

On April 3, as many as 19 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were repatriated to India after being released by authorities here.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

