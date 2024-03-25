Following are the top stories at 2 PM NATION: BOM7 MP-TEMPLE-2ND LD-FIRE MP: 14 priests injured in fire in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple; 8 shifted to Indore hospital Ujjain: Fourteen priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants), were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

BOM12 MP-TEMPLE-FIRE-LD-PM Mahakal Temple fire: Painful incident, all possible help being given to injured, says PM Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recover.

25DEL5 CONG-KARNATAKA-FUNDS Self-serving petty politics of BJP: Cong slams govt for 'withholding' funds for Karnataka New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of withholding funds that should ''rightfully'' go to Karnataka, saying the people of the state are being DEL4 JNUSU-LD POLLS JNUSU gets its first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has elected its first Dalit president from the Left-backed groups after nearly three decades.

MDS5 KA-BJP-LD REDDY Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Monday rejoined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

25DES7 DL-GODOWN-LD FIRE Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties New Delhi: A major fire broke out in an oil godown in outer Delhi's Budhpur Alipur area on Monday morning, officials said.

CAL3 ELECTIONS-AS-CONG-MLA-RESIGN Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket Guwahati: Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on Monday.

