Germany's Baerbock calls for unhindered flow of aid to Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday international organisations must be able to deliver aid to Gaza without hindrance, adding that the situation there was hellish for civilians struggling to meet their most vital daily needs.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell," Baerbock said while on a trip to the Middle East, during which she met with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"International organisations must be able to provide vital aid unhindered," she said in Tel Aviv, adding that Germany had increased its funding to the World Food Programme by an additional 10 million euros ($10.8 million). ($1 = 0.9226 euros)

