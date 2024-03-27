Left Menu

RBI announces MPC schedule for FY25, first rates decision on April 5

The Reserve Bank of India announced the schedule for bi-monthly monetary policy committee meetings for the new fiscal year starting with a meeting from April 3-5. The six-member panel typically votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting with the governor announcing the decision shortly after. The second meeting will be held in June. The MPC, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is expected to focus on balancing inflation and growth, with a potential shift to a neutral stance or rate cut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:42 IST
RBI announces MPC schedule for FY25, first rates decision on April 5
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the bi-monthly monetary policy committee meetings for the new fiscal.

The first meeting will be held from April 3-5, while the next will start on June 5, as per an official statement.

Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed.

The first two days of the meeting are devoted to deliberations and presentations by subject matter experts to the panel.

The second bi-monthly policy review meeting will end on June 7, the statement said, adding that this will be followed by three-day meetings in August, October, December, and February.

The six-member panel headed by the governor has three external members. It can be noted that Shaktikanta Das' term as the RBI Governor is set to end in December this year.

The MPC has been consistent in holding on to the elevated interest rates and has maintained the stance at withdrawal of accommodation for many reviews now.

The recent cool off in inflation, coupled with the need to support growth, has led to expectations of a change in stance to neutral and even a rate cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024