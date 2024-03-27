Left Menu

Rajasthan: Over 130 candidates file nominations to contest on 12 LS constituencies

Total 131 candidates will be in fray for the first phase of polling.Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the nomination process has started with the release of notification of the election schedule for the first phase of voting in the state on March 20.According to the election schedule of the first phase, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28, while the nomination papers can be withdrawn till March 30.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:07 IST
Rajasthan: Over 130 candidates file nominations to contest on 12 LS constituencies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 130 candidates have filed nominations to contest on 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan in the first phase of the general elections due on April 19.

On Wednesday, the last day for submitting nominations, 91 candidates have submitted the nomination papers. Total 131 candidates will be in fray for the first phase of polling.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the nomination process has started with the release of notification of the election schedule for the first phase of voting in the state on March 20.

According to the election schedule of the first phase, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28, while the nomination papers can be withdrawn till March 30. Voting will take place on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Highest 17 candidates have filed nomination from Jaipur rural seat followed by 16 each from Jaipur, Churu and Sikar.

Only four candidates have submitted nominations from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, notification of election schedule for second phase Lok Sabha constituencies will be released on March 28 which will also commence nominations filing process.

All returning officers will issue public notice and the candidates will be able to file nomination till April 4.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on April 26.

In the second phase, voting will be held on Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran seats.

