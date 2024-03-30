Left Menu

Malappuram to host India's largest Ramadan congregation

Madin Academy, a district-based organisation indulging in spiritual and humanitarian activities, has been organizing this spiritual congregation for many years.This is also the prayer congregation that witnesses the gathering of largest number of believers in the country, the organisers said in a statement said here on Saturday.All India Sunni Jamiathul Ulama General Secretary Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliar will inaugurate the event under the chairmanship of Samasta President E Sulaiman Musliar.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 12:57 IST
The country's largest Ramadan prayer meet, which is expected to be attended by thousands of faithful from across the country and outside, will be held at Swalath nagar in Malappuram district on April 6. Madin Academy, a district-based organization indulging in spiritual and humanitarian activities, has been organizing this spiritual congregation for many years.

This is also the prayer congregation that witnesses the gathering of largest number of believers in the country, the organizers said in a statement here on Saturday.

All India Sunni Jamiathul Ulama General Secretary Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliar will inaugurate the event under the chairmanship of Samasta President E Sulaiman Musliar. Madin Chairman Syed Ibrahimul Khalil Al Bukhari will deliver the keynote address. Samasta Kerala Jamiatul Ulama Vice President Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal will lead the opening prayers. A community Iftar will also be arranged at Swalath Nagar for those who come to the prayer meeting, the organizers said in the statement.

