First phase: 80 candidates in fray for 8 Lok Sabha seats in UP, 4 nominations withdrawn

Eighty candidates remained in the fray for the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which vote in the first phase on April 19, after four nominations were withdrawn on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.Saturday was the last date for withdrawing nominations for the seats -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.A total of 155 nominations were filed for the first phase, of which 71 were rejected during scrutiny.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:12 IST
A total of 155 nominations were filed for the first phase, of which 71 were rejected during scrutiny. Four aspirants -- two from Saharanpur and one each from Kairana and Moradabad -- withdrew their nominations, Rinwa said.

Twelve candidates remained in the fray from Moradabad, 14 from Kairana, 11 each from Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, 10 each from Saharanpur and Pilibhit, six candidates each from Nagina and Rampur.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1.43 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase. Of them, 76.23 are male, 67.14 female and 824 are transgender persons.

Giving constituency-wise details, officials said 13 candidates filed nominations from the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat. One nomination was rejected and two candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 10 candidates in the fray.

Seventeen candidates filed nominations from the Kairana Lok Sabha seat. Two of these were rejected while one candidate withdrew the nomination.

In Muzaffarnagar, 38 candidates filed nominations, of which 27 were rejected and 11 were found valid.

In Bijnor, 23 candidates filed nominations, of which 12 were rejected and 11 were found valid.

Six of 12 nominations filed from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat were rejected.

In Moradabad, of the 18 nominations filed, five were rejected, while one nomination was withdrawn.

In Rampur, 18 candidates filed nominations, 12 of these were rejected and six were found valid.

Sixteen candidates filed nominations from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, of which six were rejected.

The polling for the first phase will take place on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.

