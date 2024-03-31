Left Menu

CUET-UG deadline extended again, now till April 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:53 IST
CUET-UG deadline extended again, now till April 5
The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been further extended till April 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday. The first deadline was March 26, which was initially extended to March 31.

''The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on April 5, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders,'' said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

''Candidates can also use school ID or any government ID with photograph to facilitate identification,'' she added.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31.

The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.

A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.

