Will guarantee artistic freedom, oppose censorship: Cong manifesto

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Congress on Friday promised that it will guarantee artistic freedom, oppose ''censorship'' and ensure autonomy of national cultural institutions if it comes to power.

The opposition party, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, also said the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities will be ''revitalised'' and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be provided ''more funds'' and human resources.

In the manifesto, the Congress emphasised that art, culture and heritage constitute the ''identity of a people'' and alleged that ''the BJP/NDA government has focussed on looking at culture through the lens of politics and ideology, while the actual practitioners, practices and institutions of culture have been neglected or actively undermined''.

The Congress said it is committed to protect the rich diversity of India's art and culture and ensure they ''thrive in an atmosphere of freedom and creativity''.

The 45-page document, titled 'Nyay Patra', focusses on five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees under them.

''Congress will guarantee artistic freedom. We will oppose censorship. Attempts by vigilante groups to censor or intimidate artists will be dealt with firmly and according to law,'' the party said in its manifesto.

The grand old party also promised that it will review and ''strengthen'' the Copyright Act, 1957. In its vision document, the opposition party mentioned that efforts will be intensified to ''retrieve India's stolen art and also support private efforts''. The Congress will commit resources and attention to sustaining India's living traditions, especially to the flourishing of our distinct indigenous cultures, it said.

''We will empower the artisan economy and promote crafts-based enterprises,'' it said in the manifesto.

The party also promised it ''ensure the autonomy of national cultural institutions, including financial autonomy'', adding, these institutions will be administered by renowned artists and experts in the field. ''We will promote art education in schools and colleges, and support institutions that exclusively teach the arts,'' it said.

The manifesto was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It featuring pictures of Kharge and Rahul and Bharat Jodo Yatras. The Congress also promised that it will ''support government and private efforts'' to establish museums, art galleries, libraries and archives.

This will include smaller institutions at the district level, which are the repositories of local knowledge about artists, artisans, folk culture and communities. ''We will support measures to create digital archives''.

''We will work with state governments to build a national network of libraries. We will support mobile and community libraries,'' it added.

The party also said that it will ensure that the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities is revitalised, and promised that the ASI will be ''provided more funds and human resources.'' The ASI and NMMA function under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

''We will offer grants for translation of traditional and contemporary expressions of Indian culture into Indian and foreign languages to foster national integration and Indian soft power abroad,'' the manifesto said.

