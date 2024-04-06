Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:27 IST
Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh performs at Miranda House
Development sector specialist-turned-Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh performed along with her troupe at the Miranda House annual cultural fest 'Tempest 2024' on the North Campus of the Delhi University.

In an hour-long performance, Singh depicted multiple dance sequences, including the ordeal faced by Draupadi at the hands of Kauravas.

With music from Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj, she and her team depicted the abuse faced by Draupadi when Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kauravas, ordered his brother to publicly disrobe her in the royal court.

One of the highlights of the performance was the 'Tarana', a fast paced composition involving intricate footwork.

Singh, who hails from Bhopal, completed her Master's in Kathak from the Indira Kala evam Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh before receiving a doctorate in classical dance form from the Raja Man Singh Tomar Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior.

She was initiated into Kathak by Guru Madhukar Jagtapji of Indore.

For 'Tempest 2024', Singh and her troupe presented four acts - 'Surya Vandana', 'Sargam', 'Draupadi' and 'Thumri-Chandrabadni', which was written by Raja Chakradhar Singh of the Raigarh Gharana.

