Contract recruitment in govt departments must stop, Sharad Pawar tells students
- Country:
- India
Contract recruitment in government departments must stop, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday while addressing students preparing for competitive exams.
Pawar also said seats in such exams should be increased, adding that the government must work hard to address problems of students, who are putting in lot of hard work to improve their future.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year but only seven lakh youth have got jobs. There is need to reduce corruption, develop social institutions and build factories,'' he said at the 'Aswasth Tarunai Ashwaasak Saheb' event at Bal Gandharv auditorium here.
During the question-answer session at the event, he told one student there must be a struggle if the Union and state governments do not listen to their woes.
Asked about the role of women in politics and decision making, he said women can excel in every sector if given the opportunity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sharad Pawar
- Pawar
- Bal Gandharv
- Nationalist Congress Party
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on a two-day State visit to Bhutan
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay thanks PM Narendra Modi for his visit
PM Narendra Modi receives Bhutan's highest honour
Days after meeting Sharad Pawar, Dhangar leader Jankar says he will remain with saffron fold
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for India after fruitful two-day visit to Bhutan