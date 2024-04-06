Left Menu

Contract recruitment in govt departments must stop, Sharad Pawar tells students

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:27 IST
Contract recruitment in government departments must stop, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday while addressing students preparing for competitive exams.

Pawar also said seats in such exams should be increased, adding that the government must work hard to address problems of students, who are putting in lot of hard work to improve their future.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year but only seven lakh youth have got jobs. There is need to reduce corruption, develop social institutions and build factories,'' he said at the 'Aswasth Tarunai Ashwaasak Saheb' event at Bal Gandharv auditorium here.

During the question-answer session at the event, he told one student there must be a struggle if the Union and state governments do not listen to their woes.

Asked about the role of women in politics and decision making, he said women can excel in every sector if given the opportunity.

