LG approves suspension of assistant professor in Delhi govt-run medical college

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal for the immediate suspension of an assistant professor in a Delhi government-run medical college over sexual harassment charges against him, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Delhi government said it ''is very disheartening'' to see that even though it was considered to be a services matter falling in the LG's domain, it took him more than two months to take the action.

''And, it was only when the matter was constantly raised by the Health Minister, the LG had to take this action,'' it said.

A case was lodged against the assistant professor of the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and a chargesheet filed subsequently by police after a 22-year-old MBBS student submitted a complaint against him last month.

In a note, Saxena said he has considered the proposal to suspend the assistant professor and initiate major disciplinary proceedings against him.

He said the ''shocking incident of sexual harassment'' took place in a medical college, so a mere transfer of the accused, as recommended by the internal complaints committee of the college, will not mitigate the ''intimidating atmosphere'' for the students.

''I approve the proposal of placing the officer under suspension with immediate effect, under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,'' the LG said while stressing that the alleged act of the accused involved ''moral turpitude''.

He also advised the department concerned to resubmit the proposal for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the accused, with due recommendations from the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the chairman of the panel, is currently in judicial custody.

The NCCSA deals with transfers and postings of officers. It is headed by the chief minister and comprises the chief secretary and a member secretary.

Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

The Delhi government said ''the unfortunate incident involving molestation of MBBS students happened on January 31 and it was immediately reported by the brave girls to the college authorities. However, the matter was intentionally put under the wraps and the complainants were being forced to take back their complaints''.

The matter came to the knowledge of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj through social media after almost a month and a half, it said.

''That very day, the minister met the complainants along with their warden. After speaking to them, he had assured that strictest action will be ensured.

''When asked about this incident, the Health Secretary and the Chief Secretary maintained that this matter being a services comes directly under the domain of LG, therefore minister or elected government was not required to be informed,'' the government's statement said.

The matter was vigorously taken up by Bharadwaj, though initially, there was visible reluctance on the part of the chief secretary, it added.

