Left Menu

New Zealand tightens visa rules amid near record migration

New Zealand said on Sunday that it was making immediate changes to its employment visa program after a near record migration last year which it said was "unsustainable". "At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages," she said. Last year, a near record 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand, the statement said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-04-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 11:45 IST
New Zealand tightens visa rules amid near record migration
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand said on Sunday that it was making immediate changes to its employment visa program after a near record migration last year which it said was "unsustainable". The changes include measures such as introducing English language requirement for low skilled jobs and setting a minimum skills and work experience threshold for most employer work visas. The maximum continuous stay for most low skilled roles will also be reduced to three years from five years.

"The Government is focused on attracting and retaining the highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage," Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement. "At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages," she said.

Last year, a near record 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand, the statement said. New Zealand, which has a population of about 5.1 million, has seen a rapid growth in its migrant numbers since the end of the pandemic, raising concerns last year that it was fanning inflation.

Neighbouring Australia, which has also seen a big jump in migrants, has said it would halve its migrant intake over the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024