Weekly village markets in Latur to be shut on polling day on May 7
Weekly markets in the villages of Murud, Bhada, Tawashitad, Bhokramba, Makani Thor, Chincholi, Shirol, Sakol, Hisamabad, Hadolti, Nalegaon, and Atnur will be shut and held on other days, the official said.
Weekly markets in villages will remain shut on May 7, when Lok Sabha polls are held in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Sunday.
Latur will go to polls in the third phase of the five-phase elections in the state.
