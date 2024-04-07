Left Menu

Weekly village markets in Latur to be shut on polling day on May 7

Weekly markets in the villages of Murud, Bhada, Tawashitad, Bhokramba, Makani Thor, Chincholi, Shirol, Sakol, Hisamabad, Hadolti, Nalegaon, and Atnur will be shut and held on other days, the official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:45 IST
Weekly markets in villages will remain shut on May 7, when Lok Sabha polls are held in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

Latur will go to polls in the third phase of the five-phase elections in the state.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has ordered to shut all weekly markets on May 7 to ensure peaceful polling, the official said. The order was issued under provisions of the Market and Fair Act, 1982, he said. Weekly markets in the villages of Murud, Bhada, Tawashitad, Bhokramba, Makani Thor, Chincholi, Shirol, Sakol, Hisamabad, Hadolti, Nalegaon, and Atnur will be shut and held on other days, the official said.

