Left Menu

People need to think about near end of joint family, says ex-president Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that in the changing times, the tradition of joint family has almost ended and people need to think about it.In todays era, due to increasing disintegration in the family and ambitions to attain material comforts, the youth of the family often leave the elderly parents of the family alone and go in search of employment and financial benefits, he said.Another reason for the elderly living alone at home is that earlier there used to be a tradition of joint family in our country.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:41 IST
People need to think about near end of joint family, says ex-president Kovind
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that in the changing times, the tradition of joint family has almost ended and people need to think about it.

''In today's era, due to increasing disintegration in the family and ambitions to attain material comforts, the youth of the family often leave the elderly parents of the family alone and go in search of employment and financial benefits,'' he said.

''Another reason for the elderly living alone at home is that earlier there used to be a tradition of joint family in our country. But gradually with the changing times, this tradition almost ended. We need to brainstorm on this,'' he said.

Kovind was addressing a program organised at Draupadi Devi Anand Old Age Home of Tara Sansthan in Udaipur.

He said the elderly are not a burden but they are an asset.

''They are a wealth of experience. They are our property. Not only this, the presence of elders is an assurance. Elders are very useful in a family,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024