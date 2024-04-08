People need to think about near end of joint family, says ex-president Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that in the changing times, the tradition of joint family has almost ended and people need to think about it.

''In today's era, due to increasing disintegration in the family and ambitions to attain material comforts, the youth of the family often leave the elderly parents of the family alone and go in search of employment and financial benefits,'' he said.

''Another reason for the elderly living alone at home is that earlier there used to be a tradition of joint family in our country. But gradually with the changing times, this tradition almost ended. We need to brainstorm on this,'' he said.

Kovind was addressing a program organised at Draupadi Devi Anand Old Age Home of Tara Sansthan in Udaipur.

He said the elderly are not a burden but they are an asset.

''They are a wealth of experience. They are our property. Not only this, the presence of elders is an assurance. Elders are very useful in a family,'' he said.

