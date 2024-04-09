Thailand has most to gain if Myanmar achieves peace, says Thai PM

The conflict situation in Myanmar has high stakes for neighbouring Thailand and the country would gain significantly from the situation stabilizing, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Tuesday.

"We have the most to gain, if Myanmar can achieve peace and develop, Thailand will benefit the most," Srettha said at a forum, adding that Thailand would remain neutral and not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs.

