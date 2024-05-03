Left Menu

Sharad Pawar downplays Supriya Sule's victory impact on Modi's parliamentary support

Nationalist Congress Party SP president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his partys Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune districts Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers issues.

Sharad Pawar downplays Supriya Sule's victory impact on Modi's parliamentary support
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.

Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune district's Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers' issues. Three-term MP Sule is pitted against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"We have given candidature to Supriya Sule so press the button next to her name on EVM in the election (on May 7). Your vote will not only determine her victory, but ensure that there is one more MP who is not supporting Modi," the senior Pawar said.

The former Union agriculture minister said under the BJP government at the Centre, the condition of farmers has become miserable.

"If we want to change the scenario and have a farmers-centric approach in policymaking, then change needs to be brought," he said.

The veteran political claimed the BJP-led dispensation is not in favour of giving remunerative prices to farmers for their agricultural products.

