PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:08 IST
UP: 10 injured as flagpole touches live wire during kalash yatra
Representative image. Image Credit: Freepik
  • Country:
  • India

Ten devotees who were part of a religious procession were on Tuesday injured here when a flagpole carried by one of them touched a high tension line, police said.

The incident took place in the Tirwa area here when participants of the 'kalash yatra' that started from Barkan village were moving ahead, they said.

Ten people suffered burn injuries due to electrocution and were rushed to a nearby medical college, the police said.

The yatra, taken out to celebrate the commencement of Navratri, was to continue till the Dhobi Ghat bridge, they said.

The flag having an iron pole was held by one Kuldeep (27) who first came in contact with live wire and others suffered injuries while trying to save him, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said.

The condition of the injured persons was stated to be stable, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

