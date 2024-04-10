INDIA bloc's coordination committee for Goa meets, chalks out campaign strategy

The coordination committee of INDIA bloc in Goa met here on Tuesday to decide the election strategy, hours after it launched its campaign in both the Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

''We officially started our campaign in both the constituencies today. The kind of participation and response that we received was overwhelming,'' said Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar.

Alliance partners have been coming forward on their own to support both the candidates, he added.

Congress has fielded Ramakant Khalap from North Goa and Viriato Fernandes from South Goa.

Patkar said that during the coordination committee meeting, the election program and strategy for the next one month were finalised.

Polling in Goa is scheduled on May 7.

The two candidates will file their nominations on April 15 and 16, Patkar said.

AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar said the coordination between the alliance partners was excellent. ''All are acting proactively and enthusiastically. Everything is going in the right direction,'' he said.

