Left Menu

INDIA bloc's coordination committee for Goa meets, chalks out campaign strategy

The kind of participation and response that we received was overwhelming, said Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar.Alliance partners have been coming forward on their own to support both the candidates, he added.Congress has fielded Ramakant Khalap from North Goa and Viriato Fernandes from South Goa.Patkar said that during the coordination committee meeting, the election program and strategy for the next one month were finalised.Polling in Goa is scheduled on May 7.The two candidates will file their nominations on April 15 and 16, Patkar said.AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar said the coordination between the alliance partners was excellent.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 00:04 IST
INDIA bloc's coordination committee for Goa meets, chalks out campaign strategy
Representative image. Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The coordination committee of INDIA bloc in Goa met here on Tuesday to decide the election strategy, hours after it launched its campaign in both the Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

''We officially started our campaign in both the constituencies today. The kind of participation and response that we received was overwhelming,'' said Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar.

Alliance partners have been coming forward on their own to support both the candidates, he added.

Congress has fielded Ramakant Khalap from North Goa and Viriato Fernandes from South Goa.

Patkar said that during the coordination committee meeting, the election program and strategy for the next one month were finalised.

Polling in Goa is scheduled on May 7.

The two candidates will file their nominations on April 15 and 16, Patkar said.

AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar said the coordination between the alliance partners was excellent. ''All are acting proactively and enthusiastically. Everything is going in the right direction,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024