Left Menu

Medulance secures $3 million in Series A funding

Medulance raises USD 3 mn in Series A funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:37 IST
Medulance secures $3 million in Series A funding

Emergency healthcare services provider Medulance on Tuesday said it has secured USD 3 million in Series A funding, led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

The funding round also saw participation from marquee investors such as Dexter Capital, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar.

The funds will be used to increase the company's presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology, Medulance said in a statement.

''This funding marks an important milestone for Medulance. With the support of our investors, we are poised to scale our operations and further elevate the standards of emergency healthcare across India,'' Medulance Co-founder and CEO Pranav Bajaj said.

In the next 15-18 months, the company plans to expand to over 1,000 cities in the country, he added.

The company also aims to establish public-private partnerships to extend its services to an additional 3-4 states in the coming years.

Medulance currently has a fleet of 10,000 ambulances and 1000 health experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024