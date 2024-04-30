Left Menu

Lawsuit over Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' statue is settled

The sculptor who created the "Fearless Girl" statue that promoted gender diversity on Wall Street has settled a lawsuit by a State Street unit seeking to stop her from selling replicas. Kristen Visbal and State Street Global Advisors signed a settlement agreement following mediation earlier in the month, their lawyers said in a letter filed on Saturday in federal court in Manhattan.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 00:33 IST
Lawsuit over Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' statue is settled

The sculptor who created the "Fearless Girl" statue that promoted gender diversity on Wall Street has settled a lawsuit by a State Street unit seeking to stop her from selling replicas.

Kristen Visbal and State Street Global Advisors signed a settlement agreement following mediation earlier in the month, their lawyers said in a letter filed on Saturday in federal court in Manhattan. Terms were not disclosed. The settlement averted a trial scheduled to begin on Monday.

State Street installed "Fearless Girl" in Manhattan's financial district, across from the "Charging Bull" sculpture, in March 2017 shortly before International Women's Day. The bronze statute is about 50 inches (127 cm) tall, depicting a girl standing proudly with her hands on her hips.

"Charging Bull" had been installed in 1989, as a symbol of strength following the stock market crash two years earlier. It has become a popular tourist attraction. State Street sued Visbal in February 2019, saying her replicas undermined its message that responsible companies support gender diversity, and female leaders help them perform better.

It also said the unauthorized replicas damaged its goodwill, and amounted to copyright and trademark infringement. "Fearless Girl" is now located outside the New York Stock Exchange.

In a joint statement, State Street and Visbal said: "The parties are proud of the dialogue and change that Fearless Girl has inspired over the past seven years." State Street Global Advisors has about $4.13 trillion of assets under management, according to its website.

The case is State Street Global Advisors Trust Co v Visbal, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-01719.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024