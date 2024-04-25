Axis Bank board greenlights Amitabh Chaudhry's reappointment as MD for three years

Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved reappointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for three years with effect from January 1, 2025.

This will be his second extension of three years. His last extension came into effect from January 1, 2022. Chaudhry joined the bank as MD&CEO in 2019. Prior to that he was MD & CEO of HDFC Life.

The reappointment is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Chaudhry is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and IIM, Ahmedabad.

