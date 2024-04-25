AFMC's 58th Batch Commissions 112 Graduates as Officers in Indian Armed Forces

A total of 112 graduates of the 58th batch of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune were commissioned on Thursday at a function here, an official said.

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) and Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps, who was the chief guest, reviewed the commissioning parade commanded by medical cadet (now Lieutenant) Sushil Kumar Singh, a release said.

The DGAFMS exhorted them to serve the country and the armed forces with utmost dedication and wished them a bright and prosperous future.

''The cadets from the 58th batch of AFMC performed exceptionally well in the MUHS winter 2023 examinations and a total of one hundred and forty seven cadets graduated, including five cadets from friendly foreign countries,'' it said.

''Of the 112 cadets commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services, 87 are Gentlemen Cadets and 25 are Lady Cadets. A total of 88 were commissioned into the Army, 10 were commissioned into the Navy and 14 were commissioned into the Air Force,'' it added.

The 'President's Gold Medal' was awarded to Flying Officer Ayush Jaiswal and the 'Kalinga Trophy' to Dr Aishwarya Ramakrishnan Aiyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)