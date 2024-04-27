Left Menu

Embracing Educational Innovations: Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Transformation

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday emphasised that the duty of the teachers is not limited to teaching, they must also prepare students to face future challenges.Addressing a Faculty Development Programme at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, he said, that in light of the new education policy, the teaching methods must also be upgraded to keep up with the latest changes in medical education.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:14 IST
Embracing Educational Innovations: Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday emphasised that the duty of the teachers is not limited to teaching, they must also prepare students to face future challenges.

Addressing a Faculty Development Programme at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, he said, that in light of the new education policy, the teaching methods must also be upgraded to keep up with the latest changes in medical education. The program was headed by Dr Abhijeet Seth, Chairman of The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. The objective of the faculty development program should not be to teach the teachers, but to make teaching interesting by connecting them with time and context. Efforts should be made to prepare students to face future challenges, Mishra said. "Only a competent and effective teacher can provide new directions for the future to the students," he said. The Governor said that education is meaningful when innovation is encouraged. "The more we adopt educational innovations, the more avenues of progress will open in every field," he said.

While incorporating artificial intelligence and other technologies in medical education, attention must also be paid to developing skills related to medical administration, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024