Polls to be Reheld in Six Manipur Polling Stations on April 30

Repolling in six polling stations in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30 due to EVM damage, malfunction, and intimidation. Polling was disrupted in four polling stations in Ukhrul and one each in Chingai and Karong, affecting over 76% voter turnout.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-04-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 09:17 IST
Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30, officials said.

The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to ''threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants'', they said.

Voting at four polling stations in Ukhrul assembly segment, and one each in Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void and repolling will be conducted on April 30, a notification issued by the office of Manipur's chief electoral officer said.

Around 76.06 per cent of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling in 13 of 28 assembly segments of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26. Voting was held in the remaining 15 segments, along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, in the first phase on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

