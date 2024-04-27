Manipur: Assam Rifles free education initiative brings Kuki-Meitei students together under one roof in Ukhrul

By Ravi Jalhotra Assam Rifles in Manipur's Ukhrul have provided shelter to 37 girl students, all belonging to Meitei, Kuki and Naga tribes at their Centre of Educational Excellence. The Centre has been opened in collaboration with an NGO to provide education opportunities to the students including two tribes Kuki and Meitei that have been involved in violence against each other.

Out of 37 students in the Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence, there are 22 Naga, 6 Kuki and 8 Meitei with one Pangal girl. Ukhrul is located at a five hours drive from Churachandpur, a district that was the epicentre of the ethnic violence. Assam Rifles in a statement said that the Centre of Educational Excellence shimmers as a ray of hope to provide the much-needed assistance to the distressed candidates preparing to achieve their career goals.

"Their first steps towards a noble career now have a concrete path to walk on. The facility that you see here is a byproduct of the relentless efforts by NIEDO and the Assam Rifles which has made it possible to begin this initiative under extremely challenging circumstances," an official statement issued by Assam Rifles said. Earlier, clashes had broke out in the northeastern state in May last year, when a tribal solidarity march organised to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status turned into violence. The tribes that were involved in the violence included Meitei and Kuki communities.

Talking about the initiative of the Assam Rifles, one of the Kuki girls, who belongs to Churachandpur, one of the worst violence-affected districts in Manipur, said, she was immensely helped by the Assam Rifles. "We feel safe in the centre here as there is no discrimination. I believe only education can improve the condition of Manipur. We are 37 girls and all are from different tribes. We do not feel any difference here. All of us aim to complete our studies and bring the change that is required for the betterment of our society," she said.

To this, another girl from the Meitei community added that she was there to fulfil her dreams. "We all have been given a good opportunity. At times I do miss my family but here at this centre, we all have become each other's family despite belonging to different tribes. I also think good education can bring a lot of positive changes in our society," the girl said.

Kangpokpi district, dominated by the Kuki community was also one of the worst affected places during the violence. A girl at the camp who belongs to this district, said, all the educational institutions had to be shut because of the violence.

"None of us could afford to complete our education in such an environment. We cannot thank enough the Assam Rifles for giving us this opportunity," she said. A girl from Ukhrul also added that at the camp there is no discrimination between any of the girls. She said they live like one family.

"We are all safe here and we have been given this big opportunity to complete our education. I am not sure in such a hostile environment how much will we be able to do for our communities but for now, things are better for us," she added. According to senior officials, a few of these girls were rescued from conflict-hit zones in October 2023 and were brought to the Assam Rifle Centre from Churachandpur district. They were airlifted and were escorted to safe areas in bulletproof vehicles.

Assam Rifles also added that this is the most courageous step by students and their parents to join the ARCEE who are present here today and have dared to dream and make their dream a reality irrespective of the circumstances. "The ARCEE promises to nurture your courage and shape your dreams to ensure you succeed. The infra that has been prepared and the faculty that are present here are the best that are available in Manipur and are committed to provide you with a conducive environment to prepare for your future challenges. The routine planned and the activities thereof will equip all these students with the tools to achieve their goals in life," the paramilitary force added. (ANI)

