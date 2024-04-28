Gujarat Giants Notch Victory Over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Clash

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Sharma b Swapnil Singh 5 Shubman Gill c Green b Maxwell 16 Sai Sudharsan not out 84 M Shahrukh Khan b Mohammed Siraj 58 David Miller not out 26 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-9) 11 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/45 3/131 Bowling: Swapnil Singh 3-0-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-34-1, Yash Dayal 4-0-34-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-28-1, Karn Sharma 3-0-38-0, Cameron Green 3-0-42-0. More

