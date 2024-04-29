T20 Cricket: A Batters' Paradise Elevates to New Heights in the IPL, According to Cummins

T20 format has always favoured the batters and that has gone to a 'whole new level' in this Indian Premier League, feels Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins. The Australian gave his thoughts following SRH's 78-run loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

IPL 2024 has witnessed six 250 plus totals already with 200 no more a safe total. Prior this edition, 250 was only breached twice in the history of IPL. ''T20 is always on the batting side, and it has gone to a whole new level this season. The way we set up, we had the best chance if we got some really aggressive batters, and that's the way to win the tournament,'' Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

''Frankly, we don't have much (bowling) options. It's not Test cricket, with the ball swinging around. There's not much sideways movement, and there's not much on the wicket either.

''So, a lot of times, the best way to get a wicket is to try and defend. Batters are getting better at hitting the ball out and even getting confident. It challenges you as a bowler. But, if you have a big total like 270-280 and if you can go at 9.00 as a bowler and make an impact, it could be match-winning,'' said the Australian.

Analysing the reason for the loss to CSK, he admitted that the side has some work to do while chasing.

''Hard to put a finger on it. Nothing really went (according to) to plan tonight. We're pretty well-suited to chasing, but it hasn't really come off yet. So yeah, it is something (we need) to work on,'' Cummins reckoned.

''There was definitely dew there; haven't seen so much at any other venue across the country. But, we failed to make the most of it, and they bowled well as well. So, it (dew) didn't really factor in this match as much as we would have liked.'' Of their four losses, three of them have come chasing.

Cummins said while their openers have been commendable, middle-order needs to step up.

''Whenever the openers have gone off (to score), it's been match-winning and crazy. In a few chases, we felt that we set up really well,'' he analysed.

''Different batters have stepped up throughout the tournament, and you need two or three guys to make an impact. But tonight, we never really got going, unfortunately.

''I am really happy about how the boys have been going about it. Even tonight, there were not too many reckless shots.'' As for the struggles for the bowlers this season, Cummins felt that it could be possibly due to the wickets being drier.

''Haven't really seen too much of a difference with the (new) white ball. It doesn't have as much swing as before, maybe because the wickets are drier. It's a tricky format, and I don't think there's a lot with the new ball,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)