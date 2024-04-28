Scorching Heatwave Persists in South Bengal and Northern Districts
Heatwave persists in West Bengal, with southern districts likely to continue experiencing high temperatures until May 2. Kalaikunda recorded the highest maximum of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Panagarh and Bankura. Kolkata's maximum was 41.3 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal. While northern regions like Balurghat and Malda had temperatures around 41 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling and Kalimpong remained cooler. The heatwave has led to deserted roads and reduced vehicle movement.
- Country:
- India
Heatwave prevailed in south Bengal and many parts of the northern districts of West Bengal on Sunday as the Met department forecast it will continue, particularly in southern districts, till May 2.
The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 deg C above normal, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, the department said in a bulletin.
At Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district, the temperature was 44.2 deg C, followed by Bankura 43.5 deg C.
In Kolkata, the maximum temperature was 41.3 deg C, which was 5.7 deg C above normal.
In the relatively cooler northern parts of the state, Balurghat and Malda recorded maximum temperatures of 41 deg C each.
In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the mercury, however, read 22.4 deg C and 25.2 deg C, respectively, the MeT office said.
''Mainly dry westerly to northwesterly winds at lower levels continue to prevail over the region. Due to strong solar insolation, the heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts during the period from April 28 to May 2,'' a MeT office spokesperson said.
Due to the heatwave, roads wore a deserted look on Sunday and fewer vehicles were seen in the afternoon.
The state government already announced the preponing of the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heatwave
- Bengal
- West Bengal
- Temperature
- Kalaikunda
- Panagarh
- Bankura
- Kolkata
- Darjeeling
- Kalimpong