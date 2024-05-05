Maharashtra: Scrutiny Finds 301 Candidates Valid for 5th Phase
Scrutiny in 13 Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies has validated nominations of 301 candidates. Dhule has 22, Dindori 15, Nashik 36, Palghar 13, Bhiwandi 36, Kalyan 30, Thane 25, Mumbai North 21, Mumbai North West 23, Mumbai North East 20, Mumbai North Central 28, Mumbai South Central 15, and Mumbai South 17 candidates. Candidates have until Sunday to withdraw their nominations.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 00:00 IST
Nominations of 301 candidates have been found valid after scrutiny in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, officials said on Saturday.
After scrutiny, Dhule has 22 candidates, Dindori 15, Nashik 36, Palghar 13, Bhiwandi 36, Kalyan 30, Thane 25, Mumbai North 21, Mumbai North West 23, Mumbai North East 20, Mumbai North Central 28, Mumbai South Central 15 and Mumbai South 17.
Sunday is the last date of withdrawal of papers.
