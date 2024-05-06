CBSE, CISCE Discontinue Merit Lists for Class 10, 12 Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has discontinued merit lists for Class 10 and 12 exams from this year to avoid unhealthy competition among students, board officials said on Monday. The results for CISCE Class 10 and 12 board exams were announced Monday morning in which the pass percentage saw a marginal increase from last year. ''We have discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students,'' CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Jospeh Emmanuel said. The CBSE had last year stopped the practice of announcing merit lists for the both these board classes.

During the pandemic, when board exams were not conducted due to closure of schools and students were marked using alternative evaluation methods, both CBSE and CISCE had not issued any merit list. However, the practice was resumed after the schools reopened.

