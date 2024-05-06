Left Menu

65 Candidates in First Phase Assembly Polls Face Criminal Charges

In Odisha's first phase assembly elections, 65 candidates out of 243 have criminal cases, including 48 with serious charges. Major parties like BJP, Congress, BJD, and AAP have candidates with criminal records. 70 candidates are crorepatis, with BJD's Biplab Patro being the richest with assets of Rs 33.36 crore. 132 candidates have education between 5th and 12th standard, while 100 are graduates or above. 26 candidates are between 61-80 years old, 73 between 25-40 years, and 144 between 41-60 years.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:45 IST
65 Candidates in First Phase Assembly Polls Face Criminal Charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 65 of 243 candidates remained in the fray for the first phase of assembly elections in Odisha have criminal cases pending against them, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In the first phase, voting for 28 assembly constituencies along with four Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

Out of 65 (27 per cent) candidates, who have declared criminal cases against themselves, 48 (20 per cent) are facing serious criminal charges, said the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report released on Monday.

Among the major parties,18 BJP candidates, 17 Congress, 9 BJD and 3 AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 243 candidates, including 32 females, 70 (29 per cent) are crorepatis.

While 13 candidates have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, 25 others have declared assets of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, the report said.

With a total wealth of Rs 33.36 crore, Biplab Patro, BJD candidate for the Digapahandi assembly segment in Ganjam district is the richest person in the fray for the first phase poll.

BJD nominee for the Gopalpur assembly seat, Bikram Kumar Panda and BJP candidate for Dharamgarh, Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi are the second and third richest candidates in the race.

Panda has assets worth Rs 15.94 crore, while Pattjoshi owns properties worth Rs 12 crore.

Independent candidate for Bhawanipatna, Ramesh Kumar Mahanand and BSP candidate for Rayagada, Purna Chandra Majhi have declared that they have zero assets.

Informing about the educational qualifications of the candidates, the ADR report said 132 (54 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 100 (41 per cent) candidates have an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Besides, seven candidates are diploma holders and four others are literate.

A total of 26 candidates in the race have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, and 73 candidates between 25 to 40 years, while 144 candidates are in the age group of 41 to 60 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024