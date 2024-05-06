Left Menu

Medical Exam Scam: Student and Brother Arrested for Proxy Exam Fraud in NEET Exam

Rajasthan Police arrested a NEET aspirant and his brother, a medical student, for proxy exam. The student, Bhagirath Vishnoi, appeared for his brother Gopala in Barmer. Anita Chaudhary, the principal, alerted police after noticing a discrepancy. Vishnoi confessed to editing his Aadhaar card to take the exam. Both brothers are under investigation by the police.

Rajasthan Police have arrested a NEET aspirant and his elder brother who took the medical entrance exam in his place, officials said on Monday.

According to police, first-year MBBS student Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi at a government college appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in place of his younger brother Gopala Ram in Barmer on Sunday.

The matter came to light when Anita Chaudhary, principal of Barmer’s Antri Devi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, informed police that in place of candidate Gopala Ram, another person was taking the exam as a proxy, Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena said on Sunday. The brothers were arrested from the examination centre the same day, he said, adding that Vishnoi is a first-year MBBS student at SN Medical College in Jodhpur. The medical student told police that in order to take the exam in place of his younger brother, he edited his Aadhaar Card and put his own photo and went to take the exam.

The police are interrogating the brothers, the SP said.

