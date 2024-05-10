Jaro Expands Horizons: Plans to Engage with 100 Esteemed Indian Institutions

Mumbai, May 10, 2024: – Jaro Education, a pioneering force in the online education sector, has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at cementing its position as a leader in the field. The company, founded in 2009 by Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, has consistently pushed the boundaries of online learning, offering a diverse range of programs in collaboration with esteemed institutions such as IIMs, IITs, and other top-ranked universities.

With a proven track record of success and a net revenue of Rs. 203 crore in FY24, Jaro Education is now poised to elevate its reach and impact even further. Leveraging its innovative online learning platform and expertise in admission-related services, the company aims to forge partnerships with an additional 100 reputed institutes across India.

''Jaro Education has always been at the forefront of transforming the educational landscape in India,'' said Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD of Jaro Education. ''Our goal is to make quality education accessible to every individual, regardless of their geographical location or background. By expanding our network of partner institutes, we are committed to offering a wider range of programs and opportunities to learners across the country.'' The expansion plan entails collaborating with renowned universities, management institutes, and technology hubs to offer an extensive array of courses in various disciplines. Jaro Education's portfolio currently includes 250+ online programs certification courses, catering to fields such as management,technology, finance, and business analytics.

Furthermore, the company plans to enhance its presence in Tier 2 to Tier 4 cities, tapping into emerging markets and catering to the growing demand for online education. This strategic expansion will not only benefit students by providing access to high-quality programs but also contribute to the overall development of the education sector in India.

''We believe that education is the key to unlocking individual potential and driving societal progress,'' added Dr. Salunkhe. ''By reaching out to 100 reputed institutes, we aim to democratize access to education and empower learners from all walks of life to pursue their academic and professional aspirations.'' Jaro Education's commitment to excellence and innovation has earned it recognition as a trailblazer in the online education space. With its ambitious expansion plans, the company is poised to continue its legacy of transforming lives through education.

