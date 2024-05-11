Left Menu

Indian Consulate in New York to Offer Year-Round Emergency Services

The Indian Consulate in New York will now be open 24/7, including holidays, to assist with emergency travel needs. The service, available from 2-4 pm, covers emergencies such as issuing emergency visas and certificates for urgent travel to India. However, this is not for regular consular services, and applicants must call the helpline first to verify eligibility. The Consulate serves several states, including New York, and is led by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:29 IST
The Consulate General of India in New York has announced that it will remain open throughout the year, including on all holidays, to help and facilitate people's travel to India in case of genuine emergencies.

The Consulate said in a press release on Friday that it will remain open during all holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays, as well as other public holidays from 2 pm to 4 pm to address emergency requirements of the general public.

The Consulate reiterated that this facility is for people with genuine emergencies and not for regular consular services.

It advised applicants that before coming for any emergency service, they should call the Consulate's emergency helpline number to ascertain the per-requisite of supporting documents for these services and ensure that they fall in the category of emergency services, which cannot be postponed to its next working day.

The facility, which came into effect on Friday, is only for "emergency requirements" of travel documents such as Emergency Visa, Emergency Certificate (for travel to India on the same day) and transportation of mortal remains being sent the same day. The applicant will be charged an emergency service fee for an Emergency Visa as has been the practice, it said.

The Indian Consulate in New York serves the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Career diplomat Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, who previously was High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, took charge as Consul General in New York in January this year.

