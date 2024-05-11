Left Menu

14-year-old girl raped by schoolteacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

A 14-year-old girl, a student of a government school, was allegedly raped by a teacher here, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:35 IST
14-year-old girl raped by schoolteacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl, a student of a government school, was allegedly raped by a teacher here, police said on Saturday. According to police, on Friday the victim, a student of Class 8, refused to go to school. When her parents asked, she narrated the ordeal. Her parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the schoolteacher, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said, ''A 14-year-old girl student of government middle primary school has accused a teacher of the school of raping her." A case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Efforts are being made to nab the teacher, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024