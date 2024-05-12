Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Score and Updates

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in the IPL match on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals scored 141/5 in 20 overs, with Riyan Parag scoring 47 not out. For Chennai Super Kings, Simarjeet Singh took three wickets.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)
Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 24 Jos Buttler c Deshpande b Simarjeet 21 Sanju Samson c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 15 Riyan Parag not out 47 Dhruv Jurel c Thakur b Deshpande 28 Shubham Dubey c Dube b Deshpande 0 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1 Extras: 5 (lb-1, w-4) Total: 141/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-49, 3-91, 4-131, 5-131 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-30-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-32-0, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-26-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

