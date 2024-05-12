Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Score and Updates
Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in the IPL match on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals scored 141/5 in 20 overs, with Riyan Parag scoring 47 not out. For Chennai Super Kings, Simarjeet Singh took three wickets.
Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 24 Jos Buttler c Deshpande b Simarjeet 21 Sanju Samson c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 15 Riyan Parag not out 47 Dhruv Jurel c Thakur b Deshpande 28 Shubham Dubey c Dube b Deshpande 0 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1 Extras: 5 (lb-1, w-4) Total: 141/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-49, 3-91, 4-131, 5-131 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-30-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-32-0, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-26-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-24-0.
