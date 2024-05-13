Left Menu

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends felicitation to class 12 CBSE Examination success achievers

My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future, Banerjee wrote on X handle.She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.Try hard and you will also taste success in the future.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:43 IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends felicitation to class 12 CBSE Examination success achievers
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the successful students of this year's CBSE class 12 examination and wished them a bright future.

A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the CBSE class 12 board exams across the country, the results which were declared on Monday.

''Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year's CBSE class XII exam. My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future,'' Banerjee wrote on X handle.

She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.

''Try hard and you will also taste success in the future. My best wishes in advance,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024