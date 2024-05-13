Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends felicitation to class 12 CBSE Examination success achievers
My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future, Banerjee wrote on X handle.She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.Try hard and you will also taste success in the future.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the successful students of this year's CBSE class 12 examination and wished them a bright future.
A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the CBSE class 12 board exams across the country, the results which were declared on Monday.
''Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year's CBSE class XII exam. My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future,'' Banerjee wrote on X handle.
She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.
''Try hard and you will also taste success in the future. My best wishes in advance,'' she added.
