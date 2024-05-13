CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Surge in Perfect Scores in Maths, Art Subjects

More than 11,000 Class 10 students scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics while Painting topped the subject with the highest number of full marks scorers in Class 12, the CBSE said on Monday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Monday.

In Class 10, a total 11,253 students scored full marks in ''Mathematics standard'', followed by Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence in which 6,700 and 6,269 candidates scored a perfect 100, respectively.

Similarly, in Class 12, the highest number of full marks scorers was in Painting at 10,402, followed by Chemistry at 2,152 and Psychology at 2,134.

Girls continued to outshine boys in the board exams while pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increases from last year.

The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.60, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class 12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.

CBSE officials attributed the rise in pass percentage to an increase in the number of competency-based questions in the exams this year.

